Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 48 to touch 1,79,742 on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,485, an official said.

Also Read | Rohini Court Blast Case: Arrested DRDO Scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria Tries To Kill Himself in Police Custody, Admitted to AIIMS.

So far, 1,75,851 people have recovered from the infection, including 31 on Sunday, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 406, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Busman Arrested for Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Girl in Madurai.

With 2,243 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of cases in Goa went up to 15,97,254, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,742, new cases 48, death toll 3485, discharged 175851, active cases 406, samples tested till date 15,97,254.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)