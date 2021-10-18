Panaji, Oct 18 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 57 and reached 1,77,579 on Monday, while the death of four patients took the toll to 3,350, an official said.

The recovery increased by 57 during the day and stood at 1,73,629, leaving the state with an active tally of 600, he said.

With 3,502 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,26,583, he added.

