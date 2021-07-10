Panaji, Jul 10 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 155 and reached 1,68,585 on Saturday, while the toll touched 3,095 after seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

He said 183 people were discharged from hospitals, giving the state a recovery count of 1,63,530 and active caseload of 1,960.

With 4,791 samples being examined in the last 24 hours. the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,66,989, the official said.

