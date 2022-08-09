Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 174 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 10.66 per cent, taking the tally to 2,53,336, the state health department said.

Also Read | CA Result 2022 Date and Time: ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Exam Result Tomorrow at icai.nic.in; Check Details Here.

With 163 people discharged after treatment, the count of recoveries in Goa went up to 2,48,424.

Also Read | Shrikant Tyagi Got VIP Pass for Vehicle From Swami Prasad Maurya, Says Noida Police.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 3,955 with no new fatalities being reported, the bulletin said.

Goa is now left with 957 active cases, it said.

A total of 1,632 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the count of tests carried out so far in Goa to 20,30,015.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,53,336, New cases 174, Death toll 3,955, Discharged 2,48,424, Active cases 957, Samples tested till date 20,30,015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)