Panaji, Mar 31 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 200 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 58,039 while the toll mounted to 830 with a patient succumbing to the infection during the day, a health department official said.

A total of 62 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 55,653, the official said, adding the coastal state is now left with 1,556 active cases.

With 2,352 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,44,652, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 58,039, new cases 200, death toll 830, discharged 55,653, active cases 1,556, samples tested till date 5,44,652.

