Panaji, Jun 17 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 1,63,612, after 254 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

At least six patients died of the infection, while 468 were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the toll to 2,969 and the count of recoveries to 1,56,819, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 3,824 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 2,953 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,78,491, he added.

