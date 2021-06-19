Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,64,229 on Saturday after 302 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw nine patients succumbing to it and 419 recovering, an official said.

The overall toll stands at 2,984 and the number of people discharged is 1,57,772, leaving it with 3,473 active cases, the official informed.

With 3,469 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,85,980, he said.

