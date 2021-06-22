Panaji, Jun 22 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday added 303 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally of infections to 1,64,957, an official from the state health department said.

At least 11 patients died of the infection, while 438 were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the toll to 3,008 and the count of recoveries to 1,59,029, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 2,920 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,311 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,95,409, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,64,957, new cases 303, death toll 3,008, discharged 1,59,029, active cases 2,920, samples tested till date 8,95,409.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)