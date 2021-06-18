Panaji, Jun 18 (PTI) Goa on Friday recorded 315 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths due to the infection, which took the tally to 1,63,927 and toll to 2,975, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries in the coastal state rose to 1,57,353, after 534 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the state is now left with 3,599 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,020 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,82,511, the official added.

