Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,79,242 on Tuesday after 33 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death and 41 recoveries, an official said.

The toll stands at 3,388 and the number of people discharged so far is 1,75,450, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 404, he said.

With 3,116 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,63,570, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,242, new cases 33, death toll 3388, discharged 175450, active cases 404, samples tested till date 15,63,570.

