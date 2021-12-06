Panaji, Dec 6 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 35 and reached 1,79,209 on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,387, a health department official said.

So far, 1,75,409 people have recovered from the infection, including 34 during the day, leaving the state with 413 active cases, he said.

With 1,940 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,60,454, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,209, new cases 35, death toll 3387, discharged 175409, active cases 413, samples tested till date 15,60,454.

