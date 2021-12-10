Panaji, Dec 10 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,79,375 on Friday after 37 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,482, an official said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

So far, 1,75,443 people have been discharged post recovery, including 35 on Friday, leaving the state with an active tally of 450, he said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman With Skin Ailments Dies After Husband Makes Her Undergo 'Superstitious Treatment'.

With 2,796 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,72,983, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,375, new cases 37, death toll 3482, discharged 175443, active cases 450, samples tested till date 15,72,983.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)