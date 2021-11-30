Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,78,928 on Tuesday after 38 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,384, an official said.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Secret Speeches Behind China's Plans To Alter Religious, Demographic Composition of Uyghurs.

So far, 1,75,260 people have been discharged post recovery, including 30 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 284, he said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Meets Shiv Sena Leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

With 2,698 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,44,494, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,928, new cases 38, death toll 3384, discharged 175260, active cases 284, samples tested till date 15,44,948.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)