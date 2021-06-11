Panaji, Jun 11 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 423 and reached 1,61,576 on Friday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 819 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 2,899 and the recovery count is 1,53,476, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,201, he said.

With 3,599 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,61,855, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,61,576, new cases 423, death toll 2899, discharged 153476, active cases 5201, samples tested till date 8,61,855.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)