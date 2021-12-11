Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) As many as 44 people tested positive for coronavirus, while none died of the infection in Goa on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections reached 1,79,419 and the toll stood at 3,482, the official said.

At least 58 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, rising the count of recoveries to 1,75,501, leaving the coastal state with 436 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 3,131 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 15,76,114, the official added.

