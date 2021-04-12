Panaji, Apr 12 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 476 and reached 62,780 on Monday, while two patients died and 231 recovered during the day, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 850, the recovery count is 57,365 and the active caseload is 4,565, he added.

With 2,280 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,74,617.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 62,780, new cases 476, death toll 850, discharged 57,365, active cases 4,565, samples tested till date 5,74,617.

