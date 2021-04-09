Panaji, Apr 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Goa rose by 482 to touch 61,239 on Friday, while the day also saw three deaths and 159 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 845 and the recovery count is 56,797, leaving it with 3,597 active cases, he added.

With 2,761 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,66,872, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 61,239, new cases 482, death toll 845, discharged 56,797, active cases 3597, samples tested till date 5,66,872.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)