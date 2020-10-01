Panaji, Oct 1 (PTI) At least 524 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 400 patients recovered from the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of the fresh cases, the coastal state's COVID-19 tally has reached 33,942, the official said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Victim’s Family Emerges, Clarification Issued.

The number of recoveries has risen to 28,525, while the state currently has 4,977 active cases, he said.

Apart from this, 12 patients died of the infection, taking the toll to 440, he said.

Also Read | How to Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening the Chat.

A total of 2,096 swab samples were tested, of which reports of 524 suspects came out positive for the infection, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,942, new cases 524, deaths 440, discharged 28,525, active cases 4,977, samples tested till date 2,56,897.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)