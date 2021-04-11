Panaji, Apr 11 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 525 to reach 62,304 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by two to touch 848, an official said.

He said 170 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 57,134, leaving the state with 4,322 active cases, he added.

With 2,505 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,72,337, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 62,304, new cases 525, death toll 848, discharged 57,134, active cases 4322, samples tested till date 5,72,337.

