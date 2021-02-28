Panaji, Feb 28 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 54 and reached 54,986 on Sunday, while the death toll increased by one to touch 795, an official said.

The recovery count in the state stood at 53,585 after 45 people were discharged during the day, leaving it with 606 active cases, he added.

With 1,224 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,93,367, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,986, new cases 54, death toll 795, discharged 53,585, active cases 606, samples tested till date 4,93,367.

