Panaji, May 31 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 602 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 24 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,55,666 and the toll to 2,649, a health department official said.

With 1,825 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,40,254, he said.

Goa is now left with 12,763 active cases, the official said.

With 3,004 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 8,22,937, he added.

