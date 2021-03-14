Panaji, Mar 14 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 66 and reached 55,917 on Sunday, while one person died and 83 recovered during the day, an official said.

The state's toll now stands at 806 and the recovery count is 54,362, leaving it with an active caseload of 749, he added.

With 1,310 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,14,309, the official said.

