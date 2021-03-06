Panaji, Mar 6 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 70 and reached 55,361 on Saturday, while the toll remained unchanged at 799 and the recovery count rose by 45 to touch 53,862, an official said.

The active caseload in the state is 700, he added.

With 1,531 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,02,509, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,361, new cases 70, death toll 799, discharged 53,862, active cases 700, samples tested till date 5,02,509.

