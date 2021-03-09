Panaji, Mar 9 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 75 and reached 55,538 on Tuesday, while the day saw three patients dying from the infection and 41 recovering, an official said.

The toll in the state is 802 while the number of people discharged stands at 54,073, leaving it with 663 active cases, he added.

With 1,569 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,06,507.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,538, new cases 75, death toll 802, discharged 54,073, active cases 663, samples tested till date 5,06,507.

