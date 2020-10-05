Panaji (Goa) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Monday visited Manipal Hospital, Goa for his follow-up computerized tomography (CT) scan which showed good improvement.

According to a press release issued by the Manipal Hospital, Naik also underwent chest physiotherapy with the latest equipment imported from Norway.

Also Read | Herd Immunity Against Coronavirus Can Be Obtained If Only 3-10% of Population Gets Infected, Say Russian Scientists.

Meanwhile, Naik also took to Twitter to inform about his visit to the hospital and wrote, "Visited Manipal Hospital, Goa for a checkup. Also visited MLA Dayanand Sopte, Ex MLA Dilip Parulekar and Anna Zantye and wished them a speedy recovery."

Recently, the Union minister of state got discharged from a private hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. He was tested positive for the virus on August 12. (ANI)

Also Read | Rasheed Masood Dies at 73, Former Union Minister Had Tested Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)