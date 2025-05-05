Shirgaon (Goa) [India], May 5 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday visited the houses of the deceased in the Shirgaon Jatra stampde.

He visited and met the family of the deceased Sagar Nandadurgi at Mathwada, Pilgaon, Bicholim who lost his life in the tragic stampede at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgao, as per a release from the Goa Government.

The Governor termed the stampede an unprecedented tragedy in the state's history, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed their condolences to the victims.

"This is the first time such a stampede has happened in Goa. Six people lost their lives and 80 people were injured. PM Modi and all others are shocked," said the Governor while speaking to the media after visiting injured victims at the hospital.

He added, "We conveyed the condolences of the Prime Minister and the President to them. The state government is taking all necessary steps on medical and financial matters."

Governor Pillai confirmed that four of those injured are in serious condition and assured that proper care is being provided.

"Today I visited the hospital and met the doctors. The state government has already announced compensation, Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each of the injured," he said.

The stampede occurred during the annual Shirgaon Jatra festival on Saturday.

The Governor also and met the family of the deceased Shri. Surya Nayekar at Podocem, Sattari, met the family of the deceased Yeshwant Kerkar, Master Aditya Kauthankar and Tanuja Kauthankar at Thivim, Sagar Nandadurgi at Mathwada, Pilgaon and Pratibha Kalangutkar at Mangado, Corlim.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Shirgao after a stampede occurred during the Lairai Devi jatra, resulting in six deaths and over several injuries. The stampede incident took place on Saturday at around 4-5 AM. Goa Chief Minister directed the state administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Sawant said that this is the first such incident in Goa, and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to enquire about the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant said, "The unfortunate stampede incident took place today at around 4-5 AM. This is the first time a stampede incident has taken place in Goa. I have reached the spot right now. I met the injured at different hospitals. Six people died in the incident. I have asked the State administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident... PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident."

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic incident of the stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed six lives.

The State Government on May 3 has directed all Government supported festive programmes and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed, in view of the tragic stampede incident. (ANI)

