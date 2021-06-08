Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday said it will open up COVID-19 vaccination for persons in the 18 to 44 age group, who need to travel abroad, from Wednesday onwards.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state will administer the first dose of vaccines to people in 18-44 age category, who need to travel abroad for work, education and sporting events, as per the Centre's guidelines.

Sawant, in his tweet, listed the documents that the beneficiaries are required to furnish at vaccination centres.

People will have to carry admission offers or associated formal communications for the purpose of education and job offer letters, he said, adding that sportspersons will have to furnish their nomination to participate in Tokyo Olympics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)