CM Sawant said, "In view of less positivity rate #COVID19 cases, the expert committee has advised resuming economic activities with 100% capacity. The government will take the decision by tomorrow & will resume the activities including casinos."

On Wednesday, Goa reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and three casualties. The active cases stand at 209. (ANI)

