Panaji (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said Goa is treating Covid patients for free in all government hospitals, adding that the state is also taking care of up to 80 per cent expense of those being treated for the virus in private hospitals.

"We are giving free of cost treatment to everyone in Goa in all government hospitals. Besides this, 80 per cent of the fee will be paid for people who get COVID treatment in private hospitals, they need to pay only 20 per cent of the fee," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, the state government withdrew and suspended shooting permissions issued by the Entertainment Society of Goa for films, serials and musical shows.

"We do not know how long will this situation will continue," SP Desai, Vice Chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa.

Goa on Thursday reported 3,869 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.

There are now 29,752 active cases. The case tally stands at 1,08,267. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)