Panaji (Goa) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Anjuna Police rescued three girls who were allegedly lured into the sex trade and arrested two persons, including one woman, on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohsin Shaikh, a Gujarat resident and Shilpi Mishra from Mumbai, as per the police.

The official said that the raid was conducted at Mainath Bhati, Arpora on information received from SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi about prostitution activities being run at Anjuna.

"Accordingly a team was formed under PI Anjuna Prashal Dessai which conducted a raid at Mainath Bhati, Arpora, Bardez Goa on October 19 during which the police rescued three victim girls. Initially, the accused person Mohsin Shaikh had come to deliver one victim girl during which the police surrounded the accused and rescued the victim girl," the police said in a statement.

"During the inquiry, the victim girl disclosed the whereabouts of the other two victim girls staying in a resort in Arpora. Accordingly, the police team visited the resort and rescued the other two victims from the hotel room," the police informed.

The victim was rescued and sent to the state protective home at Merces. An offence under sections 370, 370(3) R/w 34 Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered.

"Further investigation is in progress with PI Prashal Dessai under the supervision of SP north Shobit Saxena, IPS, and SDPO Mapuca Jivba Dalvi," the police statement read. (ANI)

