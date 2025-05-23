South Goa (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday inaugurated the Polar Bhavan and Sagar Bhavan at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh emphasized the significance of the blue economy, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the sector.

"Considering the kind of emphasis that PM Modi is giving to the blue economy, and it was him who on two consecutive occasions mentioned Deep Ocean mission. It is an indication of the fact that when India's economy grows further...then we rise to the top by 2047." Minister Singh said.

Singh further highlighted the government's focus on exploring and harnessing the potential of India's vast coastal areas, which he claimed had been underexplored by previous administrations.

"As Viksit Bharat, these are the sectors which will add value to our economy. We have a long coastal area... It was underexplored by the earlier governments. Thanks to PM Modi, he has awakened the countrymen and the scientific fraternity." Singh said.

The minister expressed optimism about India's economic growth, stating, "An institute like this is not only going to serve the purpose of the research, but is also going to add to the economy of the country and the global economy. Now we are living in an age of geopolitics. The geopolitics of the ocean is a new subject under discussion..."

In his official account on X, Singh informed that the Sagar Bhavan and Polar Bhavan at the National Institute of Polar and Ocean Research are the two first of its kind facilities in India.

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has launched new state-of-the-art facilities that will enable the institute to gain supremacy in the study of weather patterns and address climate concerns. The new facilities will also facilitate India's increased role in ocean geopolitics.

The Sagar Bhavan facility features two -30°C ice core labs, two +4°C storage units for sediment and biological samples, and a Class 1000 metal-free clean room for trace metals and isotope studies. These facilities will enable scientists to conduct cutting-edge research in ocean science, track polar ice melt, and decode climate patterns.

Additionally, Minister Singh stated that the launch of these facilities aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Blue Economy, positioning India as a lead player in maritime and environmental research.

Singh said, "At a time when Ocean Geopolitics is reshaping global strategies, new facilities launched at the "National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research" #NCPOR today, will boost India's leadership in this domain. Advancing Ocean Science, tracking polar ice melt and decoding climate patterns...all align with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Blue Economy, positioning India as a lead player in maritime and environmental" (ANI)

