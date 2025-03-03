New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the state is working to fill out additional posts needed to implement three new criminal laws in the state after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed a meeting for the same.

He further stated that the state was working to share the best practices on criminal laws with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to the media, the CM said "Union Minister Amit Shah has suggested things related to e-Nyay and e-Summons that we will implement as soon as possible. We will also fill out a few additional posts that are needed to implement the three new criminal laws in the state. We have also shared with him the best practices that Goa has implemented."

As per a press release, the meeting held by the Home minister reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Goa.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Goa, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the government of Goa, a statement from the release said.

During the meeting, the Home Minister Amit Shah underlined that the primary objective of the three new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to ensure swift justice.

He said that Goa should become a model state in effectively implementing three New Criminal Laws.

Shah emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to timelines in investigation and prosecution to ensure speedy justice. He highlighted the need to achieve a 90 per cent conviction rate in criminal cases of having provision of more than seven years of punishment.

The Home Minister also stressed the mandatory registration of all Investigation Officers (IOs) on the e-Sakshya platform and directed the full implementation of e-Summons in Goa by March 31, 2025.

Union Home Minister reiterated that senior police officers must regularly monitor cases related to organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching to prevent the misuse of relevant provisions. Permission from a Superintendent of Police-level officer should be taken before registering cases under these sections.

Shah also directed the police to ensure that property recovered from criminals is returned to its rightful owners in accordance with the provisions of the new criminal laws.

Shah stressed the need to achieve 100 per cent forensic sample testing and instructed strict adherence to this goal. He urged the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Goa to continuously review the implementation progress of the three new laws. (ANI)

