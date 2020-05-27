India News | Goa's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop to 31 as 9 Patients Recover

Panaji, May 27 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Goa came down to 31 on Wednesday with the recovery of nine patients, a senior official said.

The active cases included a person, who tested positive for the infection on Wednesday after returning to Goa from Mumbai, the official said.

Also Read | Hema Malini Terms Kent RO's Controversial Atta Dough Maker Ad Inappropriate, Says 'I Stand With All Sections of Society'.

"The number of active COVID-19 patients in the state has been reduced to 31, as nine persons who were being treated at ESI hospital, have recovered and shifted to a monitored quarantined facility," Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said.

"One person who had gone to Mumbai to bring back his family has tested positive on his arrival in Goa. While he has tested positive, his two family members are negative. However, they have been kept in a quarantine facility," she said.

Also Read | DHFL Promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan Sent to Judicial Custody till June 11: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

So far, 68 people have tested coronavirus positive in Goa.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 68, new cases: one, deaths: nil, discharged: 37, active cases 31, Samples tested till date: 13,805.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)