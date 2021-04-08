Panaji, Apr 8 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload on Thursday went up by 582 to reach 60,811, a health department official said.

The state's death toll mounted to 842 as two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 56,638 as 107 of them got discharge from hospitals on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the state is 3,331 now, the official said.

"With 3,206 tests conducted during the day, the state's overall test count went up to 5,64,111," he added.

