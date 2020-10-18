Panaji, Oct 18 (PTI) The coronavirus infection count in Goa reached 40,587 on Sunday with the addition of 187 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll in the state mounted to 544 after six patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

As 360 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count of the coastal state climbed to 36,395, the official added.

There are 3,648 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, he said.

"A total of 1,246 samples were tested during the day," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,587, new cases 187, death toll 544, discharged 36,395, active cases 3,648, samples tested till date 2,81,949.

