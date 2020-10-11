Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) The coronavirus infection count in Goa went up to 38,366 with the addition of 432 cases on Sunday, an official said.

The death toll in the state crossed the 500-mark and reached 507 as eight patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

A total of 426 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the state's recovery count mounted to 33,203, the official said.

There are 4,656 active cases in the coastal state at present.

"As many as 1,346 samples were tested on Sunday," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 38,366, new cases 432, death toll 507, discharged 33,203, active cases 4,656, samples tested till date 2,71,962.

