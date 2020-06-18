India News | Goa's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 705

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 18 (ANI): 49 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Thursday taking the overall state tally of positive cases to 705, as per the Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

"49 samples have tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 705," informed the Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,298 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Tally to 62,799: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 596.

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Flagship SUV Launched in India at Rs 99.90 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Meanwhile, with 334 deaths being reported due to the infection, the toll due to the virus stands at 12,237 in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)