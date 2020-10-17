Panaji, Oct 17 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached 40,400 after 309 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while seven deaths took the toll to 538, an official said.

So far, 36,035 people have been discharged, including 425 on Saturday, he added.

A total of 1,408 samples were tested for the infection during the day, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,400, new cases 309, deaths 538, discharged 36,035, active cases 3,827, samples tested till date 2,80,703.

