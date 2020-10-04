Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) Goa reported 428 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday, while 506 more people were discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The state's COVID tally has reached 35,328 and the death toll mounted to 456.

So far, 30,033 patients have recovered from the infection and 4,839 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.

A total of 1,218 samples were tested for the infection on Sunday.

