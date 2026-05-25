India News | Goats Fall Ill Due to Intense Summer Heat Ahead of Eid Al-Adha Festival

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations, a new crisis has emerged as healthy goats being prepared for Qurbani (the ritual sacrifice of livestock) have fallen ill due to the prevailing intense heatwave in the country.

Highlighting his experience, one of the local caretaker, Mohammed Kadir, mentioned that his goat has topped eating due to the rising temperature in the region.

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"My goat has a fever due to the prevailing heat; she is not even eating anything because of the rising temperature. There is immense difficulty." Kabir told ANI.

Another caretaker, Mohammed Rauf, mentioned that his goat had been suffering from loose motions since the previous night due to the increased temperature in the region. He also noted that many suppliers sell goats after filling their stomachs with water, adding that they are facing a lot of difficulties in this regard.

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"Since yesterday, the goat has had loose motions because it is so hot. Some suppliers fill the goats' stomachs with water to increase their weight, so there are a lot of difficulties," Rauf told ANI.

Veterinary Officer Vikas Kumar stated that the animals are suffering from various heat-related ailments, including high fever, dehydration, and diarrhoea. He noted that as part of the treatment, doctors are administering intravenous drips, giving antibiotics, and prescribing analgesics to the goats as per their need.

"Due to the intense heatwave, the animals are catching high fever, dehydration problems, and even diarrhoea. The number of goats is high among the cases," said Kumar.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday that honors Prophet Ibrahim's absolute obedience to God. The central practice of the festival is Qurbani, which involves the ritual slaughter of healthy livestock, such as sheep, goats, or cows, with the meat subsequently distributed to family, friends, and those in need.

Ahead of the festival, to combat the intense heat and safeguard the animals, Kumar advised owners to regularly provide water to the goats to prevent dehydration and cautioned against keeping them out in the sun for prolonged periods.

"The owners need to give them more water and avoid taking them out in the heat... Drips are being administered as a part of treatment, and antibiotics and analgesics are being given if needed..." added Kumar.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern parts of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)