Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Lieutenant General PN Rao, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat area visited Secunderabad Military Station on Sunday.

"The GOC DB Area was briefed by Major General R K Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on the efforts towards 'Force Preservation' even with the lifting of lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic," the release read.

"The GOC appreciated the efforts undertaken by military personnel in Secunderabad," the release added.

A total of 1,550 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department.

The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases and 23,679 recoveries. The deadly virus has so far claimed 365 lives in the State. (ANI)

