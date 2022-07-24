Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla of GOC 15 Corps accompanied the GOC-in-C Northern Command.

According to Raj Bhawan, the Lt Governor and Lt General Upendra Dwivedi discussed the current security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the active role and efforts of the Army and other security forces in ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, besides the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor commended the significant role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in JK and providing assistance to the people in times of need. (ANI)

