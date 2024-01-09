Moreh (Manipur) [India], January 9 (ANI): General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi on Tuesday visited Manipur's Moreh and undertook a comprehensive review of the security situation.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Spear Corps said that the Corps Commander appreciated the operational preparedness and synergized efforts by the Army and Assam Rifles with all stakeholders.

"GOC #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy visited the border town of Moreh, #Manipur, and undertook a comprehensive review of the security situation. The Corps Commander appreciated the operational preparedness & synergized efforts by the Army and Assam Rifles with all stakeholders. Meaningful discussions with CSOs were also held for ensuring peace and stability in the area. @adgpi @easterncomd @official_dgar," the Spear Corps said in the post. (ANI)

