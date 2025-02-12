Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The aerospace business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group has signed multiple significant MoUs during Aero India 2025 here to support national programmes backed by the Government of India, the company said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Ministry of Defence marks a crucial step in the indigenous manufacturing of flight control actuators for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, it stated.

According to the company this MoU builds upon Godrej's two-decade-long partnership with ADA in developing components for flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators and associated functional elements. This collaboration represents a major advancement in India's journey toward self-reliance in critical aerospace technologies.

"Under the MoU, the Godrej Enterprises Group will oversee the comprehensive development of flight control actuators for AMCA, including precision manufacturing, procurement of aerospace-grade raw materials, assembly and testing and the development of test rigs for qualification tests," the company said in a statement.

At Aero India 2025, the company showcases its extensive aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Exhibition highlights include advanced aero-engine components such as fans, compressors, turbines and shafts manufactured from exotic materials, demonstrating the company's sophisticated machining expertise.

