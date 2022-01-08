New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 33-year-old member of the Gogi gang was arrested from south Delhi's Sultanpur area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Karamvir, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, they said.

Karamvir was earlier associated with Kartar Mandothi gang and is currently with the Gogi gang.

Police got information on Friday that Karamvir was staying in a farm house in Saltanpur, following which they conducted a raid and apprehended Karamvir while he was trying to flee in his car, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Dheeraj Kumar said.

During interrogation, Karamvir disclosed that he started working for Babloo and Dheeraj in 2016. He killed one Anil on instruction of Dheeraj and a case was registered at KN Katju Marg, police said.

He was arrested in the case. He got parole in October 2020 for one month, but did not surrender after the period ended, police said.

On September 23, 2021, he killed one Krishan at Bahadurgarh in Haryana as he suspected that Krishan was behind his arrest in the murder case in Delhi. On October 15, he was chased by Bahadurgarh police, but he opened fire at the team and managed to escape, they said.

He came in contact with Deepak Boxer, a sharp shooter of the Gogi gang. He, along with Boxer, planned to get Rohit Moi (now head of Gogi gang after the death of Jitender Gogi) released from the police custody while he was being taken to a Haryana court for hearing, police said.

They had also planned to kill Tillu Tajpuriya during his production in court in the same way as Tillu killed Gogi in the Rohini court, police said.

Jitendra Gogi, the leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants at the behest of Tajpuriya.

A foreign-made sophisticated Zigana pistol with 20 live cartridges, a car, three mobile phones and two dongles were recovered from Karamvir's possession, police added.

