New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday welcomed the announcement of dates for Bihar assembly polls and said people of the state want to get rid of NDA government.

Gohil, who is in-charge of Bihar, expressed confidence that Congress and its allies will form the government in the state.

"Farmers are on the roads today. The people of Bihar want to get rid of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It is good that the dates have been announced so now people of the state can get rid of the present government," he said.

The MP alleged that promises made to the state have not been fulfilled and migrant labourers from the state faced many problems due to Centre's decisions regarding COVID-19.

"Migrant labourers of the state faced many problems. Prime Minister also failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of the state. In Bihar, Congress and alliance will form the government after elections," he said.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, and November 3 and 7 - and counting of votes will take on November 10.

The political equations have changed since the 2015 assembly polls when RJD and JD-U were in alliance. The JD-U later parted ways with RJD to rejoin NDA. (ANI)

