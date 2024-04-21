Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Leading a door-to-door campaign in support of the party's candidate for the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, Umesh Jadhav, BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil on Sunday said the ruling party at the Cenrtre was seeking public support and votes on the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last ten years.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his door-to-door campaign on Sunday, Patil said, "We are going door to door and seeking public support on the work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years. We are urging people to put their electoral trust in PM Modi again."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Girl Killed, Woman Injured As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Sopore.

Jadhav is pitted against Congress's Radhakrishna Doddamani in the battle for Kalaburagi this year.

The constituency comprises eight assembly segments--Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, Kalaburagi North, Kalaburagi South, Kalaburagi Rural, Sedam in Kalaburagi district and Gurmitkal in Yadgir district. The constituency has a total of 20,65,018 registered voters, with 10,34,005 men, 10,30,677 women and 336 belonging to the third gender.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Meat' Thrown in Hanuman Temple in Ballia; Four Booked.

The sitting MP from Kalaburagi, Jadhav posted a resounding win over present Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the 2019 elections, bagging 52.14 per cent of the total votes polled. The veteran Congress leader could only mine 44.12 per cent votes.

Karnataka will poll for the Lok Sabha in two phases, with 14 seats voting in the first on April 26 and the remaining 14 polling in the second on May 4.

While condemning the daylight murder of a Congress corpprator's daughter, Neha Hiremath, in Hubbali, he also took a swipe at the ruling party in the state for 'politicising' the matter.

"The incident ought to be condemned by the entire 140 crore people of the country. However, what's more unfortunate is how some leaders in the ruling party in Karnataka are trying to give a communal ciolour to the incident. Even a Congress corporator, too, said the party was trying to politicise the incident, adding that it would only inflict more wounds on the departed soul. We staged a sit-in on a road for 3-4 hours in Gulbarga, condemning this incident," Jadhav told ANI.

Earlier, on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of attributing the killing of the corporator's daughter as an incident of 'love jihad', adding that the allegation was false.

Alleging further that the BJP was policising the killing in the election season, the CM told reporters earlier, "This isn't a case of love jihad. I condemn this incident. We have arrested the culprit and an investigation is underway. We'll ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment. We are committed to taking care of law and order and maintain harmony. However, the BJP is trying to extract political mileage out of this incident. It is regrettable that they are exploiting the murder of a girl to advance their politics."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed a 'love jihad' angle to the incident, adding that the state government wasn't probing the incident as it should. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)