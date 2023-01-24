New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): In a bid to induct hi-tech equipment in its inventory, the Indian Army has issued tenders to buy 100 robotic mules to carry loads and 48 jet pack suits which can enable troops to 'fly' at speeds of more than 50 kms per hour and carry out their tasks.

The acquisitions are planned to be done under the fast track procedures and have been issued under the emergency powers given by the government to the forces for tackling the situation on the China border.

"The tenders for buying 100 robotic mules and 48 jet pack suits have been issued separately. The procurement would be done under emergency provisions and fast-track procedures. The products have to be built and supplied to the forces under Make in India provisions," Army officials said.

A Jet pack suit is a turbine-based individual mobility platform, which can lift a man safely from the surface in different terrain.

Army has specified that the suit must provide controls for the safe ascent, safe descent, take-off and landing and movement in all directions.

The robotic mules are supposed to work at heights up to 10,000 feet altitude. They are required to be quadripedal robots (with four-legged) capable of autonomous movement across various terrain, self-recovery capability and with obstruction avoidance features.

The robot must be able to move in uneven terrain and in moderate ascent and descend, the Army tender stated. (ANI)

