New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of parliament budget session on Monday,Congress MP K Suresh announced that Congress will raise significant issues in during the second part of the ongoing budget session, particularly focusing on the delimitation process and its effects on southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

Suresh said, "Today in Parliament, during the second part of the budget session...we are going to raise so many important issues in Parliament. Especially the delimitation issue, which has affected southern states. Tamil Nadu already reacted, and other states have also expressed their views. The Government of India is going to start delimitation without any discussion with stakeholders..."

Earlier, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva raised a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the critical concerns surrounding the upcoming delimitation exercise, particularly its impact on India's federal structure and its effects on the southern states' fair representation.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the "Internal security crisis in Manipur and Jammu," specifically focusing on the escalating violence and government accountability.

In his notice, Tagore highlighted the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, stating, "Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over 716 violent incidents, resulting in the tragic loss of 271 lives, including security personnel and civilians, with 185 others injured. The spread of militancy has extended beyond the Kashmir Valley to the previously peaceful Jammu region, which was once considered a terrorism-free zone. In 2024 alone, terror attacks struck 8 out of 10 districts in Jammu, and the once-safe Rajouri- Poonch belt has suffered deadly attacks since October 2021, leading to the loss of 47 lives."

Multiple MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have raised adjournment motions on urgent issues, including internal security in Manipur and Jammu, underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu, stock market losses, and concerns over the delimitation exercise affecting southern states.

