Mathura (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Gokul town is being upgraded in the first phase of renovation and development works to boost tourism in Mathura district, an official of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Thursday.

Gokul is the town where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to tap the tourism potential present in Brij Bhumi by improving the infrastructure equal to that of NCR [National Capital Region] area," Shailja Kant Mishra, Vice President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, said while talking to a group of media persons here.

The organisation has so far spent Rs 8 crore in Gokul town, Mishra said, adding that rituals like “Dadhikana”, “Chunari Manorath” and “Chadi Maar Holi” that are traditionally carried out in the town would be attractive for international tourists once the place is refurbished.

Nagendra Pratap, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, spoke about the renovation of Thakurani Ghat, a raised platform at the Chadi Maar Holi playground, renovation of Nand Bhavan parking, refurbishing the streets of Gokul with red sandstone, along with beautification of the stairs of Nand Bhavan to Nand Chauk via Raas Chabutara.

